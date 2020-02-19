Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 270.3816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 915860 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 47585 EQS News ID: 978775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:55 ET (12:55 GMT)