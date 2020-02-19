Robotic Research LLC, a leading provider of autonomy and robotic technologies to government and commercial customers, announced today its team has recently supported the launch of two new international deployments of Olli, the autonomous shuttle manufactured by Local Motors. The deployments both support campus-based pilot programs, including at the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITCILO) in Turin, Italy, and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia. The Olli is equipped with Robotic Research's AutoDrive autonomy kit, which allows the vehicle to think, perceive and navigate in diverse, mixed-traffic environments.

"Every new application and deployment of the Olli shuttle demonstrates its effectiveness in solving transportation needs for customers looking for clean, safe and efficient infrastructure. The versatile autonomous performance in unstructured and dynamic environments like KAUST and ITCILO exemplify the Olli's state of the art mobility," said President of Robotic Research Alberto Lacaze. "This is another great step for our company in playing an important role to bring safer and more efficient public transportation to communities around the world."

Robotic Research's engineers were on-site in Italy and Saudi Arabia over the last two months to ensure the effective launch of both programs.

The main route of operation for each location includes:

KAUST A horseshoe route that includes a 1.9 mile loop circling the KAUST campus, including four loading zones throughout the trip.

ITCILO An on-campus route that includes four loading zones.

Robotic Research's AutoDrive autonomous kit provides driver-warning, driver-assist and fully autonomous functionality on surfaces ranging from urban-improved road to off-road terrain. The system retrofits ground vehicles of all sizes, from small, portable robots to large trucks. All of these functions occur while the vehicle is collecting and analyzing data to better enhance the future of autonomous vehicles and local transportation. Robotic Research's AutoDrive supports various autonomy programs in commercial and government sectors and is currently operating in communities and cities around the globe, including 30 states and four continents.

About Robotic Research

Robotic Research, LLC, is a leading provider of autonomy software and robotic technology and solutions driving the transformation of commercial and government autonomous operations through innovative and intelligent systems. Whether providing autonomous systems to the military to keep the warfighter safe, delivering unmanned transformable robots to extend the reach of Special Forces units, or making commercial transportation safer and more efficient, Robotic Research is leading this dynamic revolution in technology. To learn more about Robotic Research, visit www.roboticresearch.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

