The Global Amino Acids Market Procurement Intelligence Report covers pricing outlook in geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Amino acids are extensively used as intermediates in the formulation of drugs which is driving their demand from the pharmaceutical industry. The pet food market is emerging as one of the critical end-users in the global amino acids market. Pet foods contain amino acids such as arginine, histidine, and lysine, which provide proteins.

Protein supplements are becoming integral parts of the daily human diet which is one of the key growth drivers in the global amino acids market in APAC. Meanwhile, In North America, the accelerating spend momentum of the amino acids market will be attributed to the growing demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is creating a pressing necessity to produce drugs that can address these diseases.

Insights into the supply market

Prominent amino acids suppliers in the market are entering into M&A with small players to increase their global reach by expanding production capacities.

Amino acids suppliers are tackling a sharp rise in their manufacturing costs owing to the predicted fluctuations in raw material prices, especially soybean and corn, which are the major sources of amino acids.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to achieve a beneficial partnership with suppliers

Engagement with suppliers who procure raw materials from LCCs

Suppliers are adopting strategic sourcing analysis solutions to identify the best cost sourcing locations for the procurement of raw materials by considering various factors, such as the high cultivation regions of corn, soybean, and wheat, that are used in the extraction of amino acids and transportation feasibility. Sourcing of raw materials from countries such as the US, China, and Brazil that control the majority of the production of raw materials allows the suppliers to effectively negotiate for pricing and volume-based discounts. Engagement with such suppliers will allow buyers to attain low landing costs in the amino acids market.

Assess suppliers' logistics capability

It is imperative for buyers to evaluate the efficiency of suppliers' logistics and distribution network and the level of dependency on third-party logistics providers. Suppliers who have implemented effective logistics management and network optimization mechanisms can lead to longer shelf-life of products and minimize inventory shrinkage costs.

