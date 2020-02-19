

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. housing starts, building permits and producer price index, all for January, are due out at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the pound and the euro. Against the franc, it retreated.



The greenback was worth 1.0801 against the euro, 0.9834 against the franc, 1.2985 against the pound and 110.60 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX