First-of-its-kind pricing industry program will create a connected ecosystem of pricing strategists, system integrators and software vendors dedicated to bringing a combination of tools, training and best practices to customers

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced the launch of Advantage Pricefx, the first open, collaborative ecosystem for pricing excellence. Bringing together pricing strategists, experts, integrators and independent software vendors (ISVs), the program is designed to help customers achieve pricing superiority faster than the competition.

The program provides a robust set of sales and delivery excellence resources, training and tools through our community portal that enable partners to develop expertise around specific pricing business functions and industries. Partners will also gain access to additional benefits throughout the three-tiered partner structure, including formalized joint go-to-market plans, a market development fund, and a continuously evolving ISV program. As a result, Pricefx partners can better serve customers, create a differentiated service offering, and build a new revenue stream.

The IDC MarketScape on B2B-focused price optimization applications found that "most customers had a payback of less than 12 months, with some having paybacks of less than 3 months due to the product uncovering large opportunities from underpricing."

"Pricing is one of the fastest ways to improve both top and bottom line revenue growth, and the payoff on pricing software is one of the best across industries," said Joe Golemba, vice president of ecosystems and partners for Pricefx. "Advantage Pricefx is enabling customers to get the maximum value out of using our award-winning pricing solutions. We are accelerating the path to pricing superiority by delivering access to pricing knowledge and best practices from industry experts. This is a completely unique offering in the pricing industry this ecosystem is designed to create best-in-class delivery excellence at warp speed."

Advantage Pricefx is open to partners who want to collaborate with Pricefx as well as other partners in our expanding ecosystem to deliver world-class experiences for customers. Partners will have access to Pricefx product training and certification programs, delivery excellence tools and will work collaboratively with some of the biggest global brands. The program will leverage the skill set of each partner so customers benefit from the best minds in the business.

More information on Advantage Pricefx can be found at www.pricefx.com/partners.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

