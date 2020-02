Pixium Vision's 2019 results showed better than anticipated cost containment, as Pixium's R&D costs were c 20% lower than expected. The company also reaffirmed that it plans to file for a pivotal study (PRIMAVERA) in mid-2020 and start implantations before YE20. We anticipate potential launches in 2023 in Europe and sometime thereafter in the US, and our rNPV increases to €85m, from €78m previously.

