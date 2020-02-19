New Partnership Meets Growing Enterprise Need to Examine and Manage Encrypted Traffic Without Violating Privacy Regulations

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced a joint partnership with Barac, provider of the leading platform for protecting organizations against malware hidden in encrypted traffic through AI metadata analysis.

Encryption is fast becoming the de facto standard for securing information. Google reports in its Google Transparency Report that 94% of all its traffic is encrypted as of January 2020. As more business applications and services utilize encryption, however, the following problems are becoming increasingly common:

Cybercriminals are using the same encryption methods as businesses to disguise malicious software

Decrypting traffic to ensure it's safe before allowing it into enterprise networks violates privacy regulations and is a costly and time-consuming process

"Through our partnership with Barac, we're able to cost-effectively provide mid-sized companies with an enterprise-level solution that solves a growing problem: the need for visibility into all traffic entering their network, encrypted or not," said Rob Scott, president and CEO of Cygilant. "Barac's first-of-its-kind technology is a perfect fit for our customers helping teams with fewer resources at their disposal understand and concentrate on what's most important to secure their organization."

Barac's Encrypted Traffic Visibility (ETV) platform is the only solution that inspects inbound and outbound encrypted network traffic for malicious threats in real-time, without the need for decryption. It does this by scanning the metadata of the encrypted traffic, rather than the traffic contents, and uses behavioral analytics and AI to understand normal traffic patterns and to alert to any anomalies. This approach removes any concerns over latency, is highly scalable, and does not put enterprises in breach of compliance regulations, as no data is decrypted.

By adding Barac's encrypted traffic visibility technology to Cygilant's Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offering, customers now have access to both the cybersecurity experts and the expert technology they need to ensure their business is protected and compliant with the latest privacy regulations, such as GDPR or CCPA.

"With such a large amount of every organization's traffic now encrypted, it's essential for security teams to have visibility into what is entering and exiting their systems," said Omar Yaacoubi, CEO at Barac. "The ETV platform empowers companies of all sizes to quickly and easily understand all of their network traffic. As an AI-based solution, it evolves with each new threat, helping mid-sized organizations in particular to future-proof their security, without the costs and privacy issues of decryption. The strength of our solution combined with Cygilant's hands-on approach to servicing customers gives mid-level companies the complete solution they need."

Cygilant protects its customers from the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company provides dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs), who work directly with customers as an extension of their team; global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs) which constantly monitor customers' networks, using the latest threat hunting, detection, patch management and incident response technologies; and the company's SOCVue Platform, which consolidates multiple streams of security data to help detect and respond to threats faster.

Barac's ETV platform can detect several different types of attacks, including Zero Day, XSS/SQL Injection, Man-in-the-Middle, Phishing/Ransomware, Crypto-Hacking and Data Exfiltration on encrypted traffic by looking at hundreds of different metrics and risk scoring each encrypted traffic session, without decryption. The key benefits of the platform include:

Visibility : gives organizations visibility across their entire traffic and network infrastructure

Cygilant and Barac experts will be on-hand at RSAC 2020, taking place Feb. 24-28, 2020 in San Francisco, where they will demonstrate the joint solution at Barac's booth, 1647D.

For more information about the partnership, please visit https://www.cygilant.com/cygilant-barac-partnership/ or watch a recent video about the news here.

About Barac

Founded in 2017 in London, Barac is a cybersecurity start-up that uses its expertise in AI and behavioural analytics to solve the growing problem of protecting organizations against malware hidden in encrypted traffic. In 2018, it was selected to join NCSC Cyber Accelerator program.

The Barac Encrypted Traffic Visibility (ETV) platform is a fast, effective and highly accurate solution that enables encrypted data to travel more quickly and more safely, improving the user experience while keeping organizations and customers safe. Barac's ETV is currently used by global finance, energy and telecom enterprises, as well as government and defense bodies.

Barac is headquartered in London, UK, with additional offices in Paris, France; Boston, USA; and Tunis, Tunisia. More information at www.barac.io.

About Cygilant

At Cygilant, we believe everyone deserves to be secure. Our SOC Advisors and SOCVue Platform enable organizations to achieve sustainable 24x7 visibility and control of enterprise-class security. We deliver security intelligence with custom threat hunting, detection and response so you can sleep at night. For more information, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

