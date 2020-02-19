The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 18 February 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1386.91 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1373.73 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1409.30 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1396.12 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

