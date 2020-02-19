Newswire: American Video Game Developer and Esports Tournament Organizer Utilized Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

The world-renowned game studio and pioneer in esports finds unique value in the services provided by Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / One of the largest game developer studios and esports league organizers in the world has utilized Newswire's industry expertise to get international attention as part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Understanding the value of convenience, speed and efficiency, the globally recognized game-studio has put into use Newswire's team of industry experts to announce its latest multi-million dollar esports event which has already received coverage from ESPN, Newsweek, FoxBusiness, and more.

"This is a great opportunity for us here at Newswire to work with a brand with a colossal global impact and showcase our abilities in helping them to expand their brand presence throughout the global and to help sell tickets to their event which attracted over 30,000 attendees," says Charlie Terenzio at Newswire. "We want to show everyone that we offer the same high-quality service to businesses of all sizes with our proven system of planning, strategy, and outreach. Whether a company is doing $1 million or $1 billion in revenue, we'll provide them with the same level of care and attention to detail."

An integrated media and marketing communications plan was developed together with Newswire's team of industry experts. Prioritizing the announcement of their latest star-studded esports event allowed for the studio to focus its attention on creating a sensational, one-of-a-kind experience for which they are known.

"The fact that a studio like this, whose reach and brand recognition is on a global scale, recognizes the value and utility that the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour can provide speaks volumes. We're eager to continue working with this development studio and provide them a great service in relieving them of the burdens involved with media outreach and discovering new audiences," adds Terenzio.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576552/American-Video-Game-Developer-and-Esports-Tournament-Organizer-Utilized-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour