The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has helped to showcase the company's extraordinary events, which have set a new standard for the entire destination and event management industry

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Newswire has developed a strategy to help showcase a pioneer in destination and event management as a leader within the industry. With a penchant for delivering one of a kind, awe-inspiring experiences for corporate destination events, the veteran destination management company (DMC) has set a new standard with its reinvention of destination events in recent years, focusing on planning, creativity, and execution at the highest level.





"When we saw the transformations that they were able to achieve in such a limited amount of time, we were floored," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "The work they do speaks for itself. Highlighting their creativity and the out-of-the-box approach they've taken towards delivering a truly unique experience for their corporate clients has been valuable in growing their brand awareness to build upon their reputation as a true innovator in the industry."

Developing an integrated media and marketing communications plan together with a team of Newswire's industry experts has played a crucial role in streamlining the company's ability to establish its role as both a disruptor and thought leader within the destination and event management industry. Through meticulous planning, forging connections and conducting outreach, Newswire is able to showcase the company's top to bottom transformations of event spaces into unforgettable experiences.

Newswire's industry expertise helps mitigate the risk for companies with limited media experience or marketing resources. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility, allows customers to focus on running their business without sacrificing additional time or manpower.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

