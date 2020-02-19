FactMR: Sales of Automated Weather Observing Systems to Surpass US$ 590 Mn by 2029; Aviation Infrastructure to Attract Investments, Says Fact.MR in a New Study

Demand for higher runway capacity has become a key contributor to the rising adoption of automated weather observing systems. It is further complemented by rising re-alignment business strategies by manufacturers.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / The global automated weather observing systems (AWOS) market is set to reach a value of US$ 590 Mn by the end of 2029, as projected by a new study of Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers of automated weather observing systems are prioritizing aviation safety and airport efficiency to gain traction among the global air travel industry players.

"Dedicated strategies towards customized services at stabilized prices by key players will increase AWOS installations in the near future. This is supported by investments in airport infrastructure development and increasing concerns towards passenger safety," says the Fact.MR report.

Automated Weather Observing Systems Market: Key Findings

AWOS-3 accounts for more than 50% of the market share owing to widespread application in cargo service and commercial airports.

Portable AWOS is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 6%, with growing preference from airport authorities.

Accounting for 55% of the market, commercial service airports will generate lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Positive government policies and high number of airport keep North America as the dominant regional market, while East Asia is displaying a high rate of growth owing to upcoming projects.

Key Driving Factors

Rising passenger safety concerns, and the demand for higher airport efficiency and runway capacity are key drivers for the AWOS market.

Re-alignment strategies by major manufacturers are boosting market growth.

The potential rise of China as the largest aviation market in the near future will generate numerous lucrative opportunities.

Key Market Restraints

Issues with standardization of AWOS systems to meet the requirements of bodies such as the FAA is a key challenge for operators.

Problems with costs associated with maintenance could also restrict the industry.

Competition Landscape

The global automated weather observing systems market is highly consolidated. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on setting up long term contracts with government and military organizations. Manufacturers are also working on pricing evaluations and corrections for their offerings to keep control over the high cost of AWOS. The report has also profiled key players in the global automated weather observing systems market, including but not limited to Vaisala Inc., Optical Scientific Inc., Mesotech International, All Weather Inc., and Coastal Environmental Systems.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides in-depth forecast data on the automated weather observing systems market. The key categories encompassed by the report include configuration (AWOS-A, AWOS-AV, AWOS-1, AWOS-2, AWOS-3, AWOS-3P, AWOS-3P/T, AWOS-4), system type (standalone AWOS systems and portable AWOS system), procurement models (tender/bidding process and direct procurement), deployment location (military & defense airports, commercial service airports, non-primary, primary, cargo service airports, and heliports) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

