New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Playable, Inc., the leader in video email marketing, today announced an API integration with leading global provider of high-quality imagery, Shutterstock, Inc., to make millions of royalty-free stock videos available to marketers for use in their email marketing campaigns. Over 3 million videos are now available at shutterstock.playable.video.

"Marketers send over 100 billion permission-based emails every single day," said Bob Hitching, CEO at Playable. "Our integration of Shutterstock's API allows marketers to improve the engagement and impact of those campaigns by adding and customizing video content from Shutterstock's community of over 1 million contributors."





Marketers can easily search, license and edit video content all through the Playable platform. The AI-powered video editor allows customers to customize a video for their specific marketing objectives and then add it to an email campaign that is delivered through email service providers including Mailchimp, Salesforce, Oracle, Adobe, Campaign Monitor, and dozens of others. Playable's patented technology uniquely delivers the video in high-quality resolution to over 98% of email recipients.

About Playable, Inc.

Playable is the leader in video email marketing. Marketers use Playable to add high-quality videos to their email campaigns, to increase click-thru rates and downstream engagement.

Playable works with all leading email and marketing technology companies including Mailchimp, Salesforce, Oracle Bronto, Adobe Campaign, Campaign Monitor, Twilio, SendGrid, Emarsys, Iterable, Active Campaign, AWeber, Braze, Cheetah Digital, Constant Contact, Eloqua, Emma, GetResponse, Hubspot, IBM Watson, iContact, MailerLite, Mailjet, Marketo, Pardot, Responsys, and more.

For more information, please visit www.playable.video

