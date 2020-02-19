The 100 MW tender was five times oversubscribed and the average final price tariff offered was €0.05 lower than the previous procurement round.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has announced 18 solar projects with a combined generation capacity of 100.6 MW were allocated in the latest tender held for PV projects ranging in size from 750 kW to 10 MW. The tender was almost five times oversubscribed as the agency fielded proposals for 493 MW of project capacity. The lowest winning bid accepted for the solar power to be generated by the new facilities ...

