Today, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by Scandinavian Private Equities A/S likvidation. The suspension is a consequence of the approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the company's liquidation account and decision of final liquidation. Scandinavian Private Equities A/S i likvidation will be removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is 24 February 2020. ISIN: DK0060068682 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Scandinavian Private Equity -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1,000): 43,486 shares (DKK 43,486,000) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 29 82 40 88 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 8700 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPEAS -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 38146 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757582