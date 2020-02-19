Allied Minds' portfolio company Federated Wireless has announced new connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) offerings with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. This brings to market the first private 4G/5G wireless cloud solution, offered as an end-to-end managed service. These parallel announcements herald a trial period, with initial commercialisation expected towards the end of FY20, but with meaningful revenues expected to build in subsequent years. Having only received FCC approval for initial commercial deployment of CBRS in September 2019, commercialisation has proceeded more quickly than anticipated, underlining Federated Wireless's first-mover advantage in the US. Allied Minds has also recently completed payment of a special dividend of 12.62p per share (£30.5m in total) to shareholders, from the sale of its stake in HawkEye 360.

