Saniona AB: Saniona publishes supplementary prospectus

February 19, 2020

Saniona AB



The supplementary prospectus is drawn up as a result of Saniona announcing on February 18, 2020 that the Company's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Feldthus will resign and on the same day announcing that the Company co-founds new migraine therapy company Cephagenix.

Investors who, prior to the publication of the supplementary prospectus, have made a subscription or otherwise consented to subscription of units in the offer, are entitled to withdraw their subscription or consent within two business days from the date of the publication of the supplementary prospectus, i.e. no later than February 21, 2020, in accordance with Article 23 (2) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council. Withdrawal shall be made in writing to Sedermera Fondkommission to the following address: Norra Vallgatan 64, 211 22 Malmö, Sweden or to issuingservices@sedermera.se. Investors who have subscribed for units in the offer through a bank/nominee should contact their bank/nominee regarding the withdrawal. A subscription that has not been withdrawn will remain binding and investors who wish to remain their subscription of units do not need to with take any actions. For full terms and other information about the offer, please see the prospectus.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 05:00 p.m CET on February 19, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) focuses on research and development of drugs to treat rare diseases of the central nervous system. Saniona intends to independently develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. The company currently has three proprietary programs in clinical development and four clinical development programs in partnership. Saniona's drug discovery platform is focused on ion channel research and the company has a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Saniona's partners include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics.

