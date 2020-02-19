The "Glamping Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glamping market in Europe by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025.

Glamping companies are continually striving to enhance comfort levels that align with the changing consumer requirements in the market. The inclusion of wellness treatments at campsites and custom-tailored retreats to an abundance of services will help boost revenues in the Europe glamping market. Consumers are trying to detoxify from their digital frenzy and re-claim their time for personal growth, harmony, and wellbeing. The collective concept of vacations is evolving, furthered by intensifying chronic health problems, attributed in part to the growing disconnect from nature.

There is a lot of media attention around debilitating indoor lifestyles of modern consumers, which costs them in terms of health. Hence, wellness tourism is a rapidly growing segment in both developed and developing countries. Vendors in the market are thus always striving to enhance comfort levels, a development that has come from keeping up with changing consumer requirements.

From custom-tailored retreats to an abundance of services, these outdoor hospitality vendors are offering wellness treatments at campsites. The Europe glamping market is re-defining itself, incorporating more luxurious energy that can create sustained growth for glamorous camping as it offers a greater number of opportunities to pack up and glamp.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Weather-Independance Drives Demand

Wellness and Wellbeing Vacations Gain Ground

Increasingly Common Passive Holidays

Festival Glamping

Advances in Off-Grid Technology

No Place Like Home



Market Restraints

Expensive Builds

Perception: Glamping Not Camping

Lack of Knowledge

Preference for RVs

Tourists Causing Furore



Growth Opportunities Trends

Development of Plug-And-Play Structures

Dark Sky Tourism

The Second Wave of Glamping

Diversity in Habitat Styles and Levels of Luxury

Evolving Luxury Expeditions

Sustainability on Top of Mind



Glamping Market in Europe: Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed segmentation by accommodation type, end-user, land ownership, area size, and geography. Cabins are witnessing an overall growth in glamping. They have been around for a long time and have been considered a novelty. However, they are the most common form of tents used for family camping. They are likely to be more advanced in terms of amenities since they can handle all types of back-end systems and components. Therefore, cabineering leans more toward luxury hotels than camping.

With disposable household incomes rising, family holidays in Europe are increasing, thereby increasing the demand for the 4-person tent segment. As sites grew and structures became more enduring and permanent, the market witnessed growing appeal in 2019. The market is characterized by creature comforts and a heavy dose of activities and amenities. Safari tents, treehouses, yurts, and pods are the most common forms of accommodation because they tend to be family-friendly and allow for more designated and open living spaces, elements of fun, and convenience.

The tourism market is increasingly marked by a trend to discover places, which are more difficult to access or are relatively unknown. Hence, rural-based glamorous camping experiences are expected to gain ground. Fueled by popular culture, travel bloggers, and Instagram influencers, rural glamping is becoming organized and formal. Farm stays are witnessing the second wave. Immersive glamping at cattle ranches, vineyards, and farms are increasing the popularity of the rural segment.

Baby boomers experience nature reserves, and they are better able to do so as they have additional resources and time on their hands, thereby expecting to rely on public lands. Since they are also glamping enthusiasts, it does not require them to carry gear, the demand for these accommodations is only going to grow in that age group.

Increasing digital exposure is limiting outdoor activities among children. This is pushing the idea of spending more time exploring nature, thereby driving demand for glamping. This is particularly high among avid millennial families that have young children that cannot take part in adventurous activities. Another primary driver is the growing demand for weekend getaways for stressed-out urban campers.

Insights by Geography

The UK was the stand-out growth market in Western Europe from 2011 to 2016, growing at an average of 7.3% annually, while the rest of the region grew by 0.4% per annum. However, a slowing economy, gathering inflation, and consumer uncertainty have led to the decline of foreign clientele and outbound travel. France is characterized by a diverse landscape, cuisine, and culture. Nearly 9,000 campsites in the country reflect the diversity offering everything from urbane holidays to wild forests to shore camps along with a growing number of luxury pitches. The French clientele accounts for about two-thirds of the traffic on campgrounds with the rest coming from foreigners. They tend to flock to the west and north coast of France, while the south is also rich in terms of campsites, which translates to high demand for glamping.

Key Vendor Analysis

The glamping market in Europe remains highly fragmented. It has the presence of both private and public OHP providers. Most vendors are startups that have been in operation for less than 15 years. Huttopia, Bustec Safari, Canopy Stars, Eco Retreats, and Wigwam Holidays the leading vendors in the Europe glamping market.

The profitability of small companies is linked to their proposition and geographic specificity, given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes camping. Since glamorous camping is hugely local, there is scope for a healthy competition between vendors, both large and small. Individuals operating in the market are being driven by the opportunity of turning their existing property or using their land into a money-making business. Optimizing the experience, enhancing discoverability, and refining what they have to give are all factors that these small vendors are looking to further their business.

Key Company Profiles

Bushtec Safari

Canopy Stars

Eco Retreats

Huttopia

Wigwam Holidays



Other Prominent Vendors

Arena One 99

Aviemore Glamping

Bighead

BOND Fabrications

Chateau Ramak

Concierge Camping

The Forge

The Glamping Orchard

Hidden Valley

International Camping Village Etruria

Killarney Glamping

Kudhva

Lanzarote Retreats

The Lazy Olive Glamping

Long Valley Yurts

Loose Reins

LuxeTenten

Olimia Adria Village

Teapot Lane Luxury Camp

Yurtcamp Devon



