Buckley names Daniel R. Alonso partner in New York

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckley LLP, a premier national law firm focused on financial services, white collar defense, and complex civil litigation, announced that Daniel R. Alonso has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office.

Alonso brings more than 25 years of white collar investigative and trial, civil litigation, appellate, and compliance experience to Buckley. He has represented corporate and individual clients in grand jury and other government investigative and enforcement matters, handled several dozen trials and appeals in federal and state courts involving both civil and criminal cases, led several corporate monitorships and similar independent assignments, and directed compliance reviews and cross-border investigations - many of them in Latin America. He served as the primary monitor of New York City's Hurricane Sandy Recovery Program, and later as independent monitor of one of the largest private waste haulers in New York City. He also was appointed by the U.S. District Court in Arizona as the independent disciplinary authority for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and by the U.S. District Court in Connecticut as an equity receiver in a Commodity Futures Trading Commission enforcement action.

"Few attorneys can match Dan's experience as a high-level prosecutor in both federal and state offices, and we're delighted to have an attorney of his ability and stature join our partnership," said Benjamin B. Klubes, Buckley's managing partner. "His deep knowledge of white collar investigations and trials, internal investigations, and monitorships will make him a valuable addition to our New York office."

Alonso served in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York for nearly a decade, including three years as Chief of the Criminal Division, and was later the Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He joins Buckley from Exiger, a global compliance and risk management firm specializing in technology solutions for corporate compliance, where he was Managing Director and General Counsel. He was previously a litigation partner at an international law firm.

"I've been waiting for the right opportunity to return to representing corporate and individual clients in investigations and trials as a practicing lawyer, and Buckley is the right place at the right time," Alonso said. "I look forward to joining colleagues known among the white collar bar as some of the best in the business, and to building upon the firm's work in internal investigations, trial advocacy, cross-border investigations, and monitorships."

Alonso is a former co-chair of the New York State White Collar Crime Task Force, and the former chair of the Council on Criminal Justice of the New York City Bar Association. He currently serves on the Attorney Grievance Committee for New York's First Judicial Department, as well as the New York State Bar Association's Committee on Standards of Attorney Conduct. Alonso is a native Spanish speaker and has been invited to speak on corruption enforcement, financial crime compliance, independent monitorships, and money laundering, in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Spain, and Chile. He received his J.D. from New York University, and his B.A. from Cornell University.

With Alonso's arrival, Buckley now has former chiefs from both the civil and criminal divisions of the key U.S. Attorney's offices in the New York area. Andrew Schilling, who leads Buckley'sNew York office, was formerly Chief of the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

