Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging firm address supply chain constraints, revamp packaging designs to meet the required temperature range, and enhance ROI by 27%.

Over the past few years, the global biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging market has been experiencing stable growth and is expected to do so in the coming years. The rising need for efficient packaging and transportation solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging market. However, the industry is not completely free of challenges. Environmental issues, regulatory hurdles, and supply chain constraints are increasing challenges for companies operating in the biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging market. In order to address these pressing concerns, biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging companies are in the need to take strategic approaches to tackle challenges coming their way.

The Business Challenge:

The client is a biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging firm in the United States. As the client did not have temperature monitoring devices to track the shipment's internal payload temperature, they faced challenges in efficiently meeting required temperature ranges. Also, the use of non-validated packaging solutions and equipment resulted in product failures. This subsequently resulted in enormous costs for the client to replace the product. In addition, the biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging industry client faced challenges in protecting temperature-sensitive products. The client, therefore, wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging market and take strategic initiatives to tackle challenges coming their way.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of strategic market intelligence engagement, market potential assessment, competitive intelligence engagement, and inventory management study. The engagement also involved identifying the cost-effective technologies in the biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging market, devising risk management framework, and monitoring competitors' business strategies.

Infiniti's strategic market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Accurately analyze spend data and market trends

Invest into cost-effective technologies and enhance operational efficiency

Analyze market uncertainties and gain a competitive edge

Revamp business strategies and enhance business efficiency

Protect temperature-sensitive products

Comply with regulatory changes

Achieve huge savings on operating costs

Enhance ROI by 27% within two years

