Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) aims to deliver long-term capital growth, following a bottom-up approach to investing in companies listed in China, and Chinese companies listed elsewhere. The trust marks its 10th anniversary in April 2020 and, since inception, it has generated an annualised NAV total return of 11%. Chinese equities have been relatively out of favour for some time against a backdrop of the US-China trade dispute, Hong Kong political protests and, more recently, the coronavirus. The manager, Dale Nicholls, is finding exciting opportunities at attractive valuations, and continues to focus primarily on smaller companies that can benefit from long-term secular growth trends.

