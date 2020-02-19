EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Winter is a time of hibernation for many animals, and humans are no different. We tend to spend more time indoors and inactive during the coldest times of the year. With swimsuit season far in the distance, snow on the ground, and ice covering many roads, it can be difficult to find the motivation to exercise.

However, you don't have to purchase a home gym or even a costly gym membership to stay healthy during the winter months. I'm Jack Estes DeBrabander, and the following are a few unique ways I stay healthy during this time of year, and you can too.

Get Seasonal with Jack Estes DeBrabander

It may not be everyone's favorite time of year, but winter offers some delicious seasonal fruits and veggies that can make your meals more flavorful and filling without adding a ton of calories. Cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli are excellent winter vegetables that can easily be made into a hearty and delicious soup. My famous Jack Estes DeBrabander cauliflower soup is famous at all of my family gatherings. It's comfort food without the carbs.

"Drink More Tea," says Jack Estes DeBrabander

Winter is the perfect time for tea, and it can be just the motivation you need to go for a walk outside. With a delicious hot tea in hand, walking in the cold doesn't seem so impossible. Even better, tea offers a number of health benefits, including antioxidant effects and possibly lowering your risk of developing heart disease.

Use More Spices like Jack Estes DeBrabander

One of the best parts of my Jack Estes DeBrabander cauliflower soup is the spices I use to add flavor without adding calories. Garlic, cilantro, ginger -- they all make meals more flavorful while also making it more healthy. Some spices, like turmeric, can combat inflammation while working as an antioxidant too. Using more spices in your winter meals can help you maintain or lose weight without sacrificing the hearty, wintry flavors you love.

Jack Estes DeBrabander says, "Eat More Mushrooms"

Staying healthy in the winter months means more than just staying fit. It means fighting off those unwanted winter illnesses too. Fortunately, several species of mushrooms, including shitake and white button mushrooms, can give your immune system the boost it needs to keep you in top health during the winter months. If you're like me, you hate being sick and will do whatever it takes to avoid the flu and other illnesses this time of year.

"Get More Sleep," says Jack Estes DeBrabander

Sleeping more may seem like the opposite way to fight the desire to hibernate during the winter months. However, more sleep is often what we need to have more energy throughout the day. Getting a good night's sleep and having a regular sleep schedule means you have more energy the next day. More energy means you'll have more motivation to get outside for a walk or enjoy your favorite winter activities.

Lose the Stress with Jack Estes DeBrabander

The overwhelming feeling of stress can be much of what makes us feel unmotivated, and ultimately, more tired this time of year. Decompress with equipment-free at-home workouts (there are tons on YouTube), yoga, meditation, the arts, a good book, or whatever helps you relax. Taking this time for yourself will allow you to rest more easily and awaken with more energy. An abundance of stress can also cause a number of other health issues, so eliminate it before it takes a toll.

Winter may not be the season that motivates you to run a marathon outdoors, but it's an ideal time to focus on the healthy eating and living tips above.

