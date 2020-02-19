Internet Marketing Company: Best Car Insurance 2020 Guide: Why Minimum Liability Coverage Is Not Enough

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (http://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Many drivers are wondering if the minimum car insurance is enough to protect them. The majority of them prefer to buy only the minimum required liability coverage. However, in some cases, the liability coverage will not be enough to pay for the costs to repair the damaged property or to treat the injuries of the victims of an at-fault accident. In these types of cases, a driver that caused an at-fault accident can get sued in order to pay from his pockets the costs that are not covered by minimum car insurance.

Before buying car insurance. drivers should consider the following:

In case of an accident . Drivers should purchase between $50,000 to $100,000 per person for bodily injury and the same amount for property damage liability, in order to avoid getting into a delicate situation. There are many drivers that don't carry any form of insurance, or their coverage is not enough to pay the costs of a severe accident, so adding uninsured/underinsured coverage should be considered. Drivers should talk with their insurers to find out what will happen to them in the case they will be the victims of an accident and the other party doesn't have enough coverage to pay for the repair costs and medical bills.

Protect the assets. Policyholders that are involved in at-fault car accidents and have policies that won't cover all the costs for the damage they've done, can get sued by the victims. If they don't have enough money to pay for the additional expenses of their victims, then their asses will be seized. To avoid having their houses or cars taken away from them, drivers should purchase additional liability coverage that can protect the value of their assets combined.

"Car insurance is mandatory for any driver in the US. However, the minimum liability coverage is not enough in some situations, and the at-fault drivers will have to pay with their own money for the damage they've done", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

