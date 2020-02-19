The higher education market is expected to grow by USD 37.82 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growth of internationalization in the education sector is one of the major reasons for the market growth of the higher education sector. Several higher education institutes are integrating intercultural and international dimensions into education due to the rising need to attract the best students and staff, improve the quality of education, and generate revenue. Also, the increase in tertiary enrollments globally has led to a rise in the need for internationalization. The internationalization of teaching and research is one of the major growth strategies adopted by various higher education institutes.

As per Technavio, the emergence of transitional education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Higher Education Market: Emergence Of Transitional Education

The emergence of transitional education (TNE) is one of the key trends that will gain prominence in the higher education market. TNE programs are increasingly being conducted across several countries including Australia, Germany, Italy, France, and the UK. They are being conducted using different modes including franchising arrangements, articulation programs, distance education, branch campuses, and twinning programs. TNE helps employers and governments to deploy effective human resource development strategies with a geographically dispersed workforce.

"Factors such as the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, and the continuous development of new products and solutions for higher education will have a significant impact on the growth of the higher education market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the higher education market by product (hardware and software), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

North America led the higher education market in 2019, and the region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as investment in modern technologies by higher educational institutions, endorsement of the use of adaptive learning in colleges and new contracts and agreements among vendors.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Hardware

Software

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

