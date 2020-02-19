Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
17:16 Uhr
5,200 Euro
-0,025
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,175
5,375
21:02
PR Newswire
19.02.2020 | 20:40
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoist Finance Issues EUR 40 Million Additional Tier 1 Capital

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) (Baa3/stable), ("Hoist Finance"), today announces that it has issued Additional Tier 1 capital to further optimise its capital structure.

The instrument is perpetual with a non-call period of 5.00 years with a fixed coupon of 7.750 per cent. The instrument will be listed on the Global Exchange Market regulated by Euronext Dublin.

"We are very pleased with the terms for the new issue, which were underpinned by demand substantially exceeding the issued amount," says Mathias Zetterqvist, Head of Treasury.

Citi and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Mathias Zetterqvist, Head of Treasury
+46 (0) 8 555 177 72

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/hoist-finance-issues-eur-40-million-additional-tier-1-capital,c3039686

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3039686/1197055.pdf

Hoist Finance issues EUR 40 million Additional Tier 1 capital

HOIST FINANCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire