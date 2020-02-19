Hoist Finance issues EUR 40 million Additional Tier 1 capital

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) (Baa3/stable), ("Hoist Finance"), today announces that it has issued Additional Tier 1 capital to further optimise its capital structure.

The instrument is perpetual with a non-call period of 5.00 years with a fixed coupon of 7.750 per cent. The instrument will be listed on the Global Exchange Market regulated by Euronext Dublin.

"We are very pleased with the terms for the new issue, which were underpinned by demand substantially exceeding the issued amount," says Mathias Zetterqvist, Head of Treasury.

Citi and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

