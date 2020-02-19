The industrial bakery processing equipment market is poised to grow by USD 3.67 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Ovens and proofers, Mixers and blenders, Sheeters and molders, Dividers and rounders, and Others), Application (Bread, Cookies and biscuits, Cakes and pastries, and Other bakery products), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for frozen bakery products. In addition, the advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market.

The demand for frozen bakery products such as frozen bread, frozen cake and pastries, frozen pizza crust, waffles, donuts, and cookies is increasing due to growing preference for convenience food products. China, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Malaysia are some of the potential markets for frozen bakery products due to growth of supermarkets and bakery establishments. In addition, there is a change in lifestyle and dietary habits among people around the world as they find frozen products with longer shelf lives, enhanced taste, and good quality. This is driving the consumption of frozen bakery items such as frozen pizzas and pizza crusts, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Companies:

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates the business under various segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation Storage Solutions, and Others. The company offers Ovens, Dividers, Mixers, Molder, and Proofer.

ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd.

ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd. operates under the Food machines business segment. Through this segment, the company offers machinery for Apple Pie, Arabic bread, Arancini, Arepa, Bagel, and other food products.

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Baker Perkins Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Bread, Biscuit, Cookie Cracker, Confectionery, Cereal, Snack, Dry pet food, Industrial extrusion, and Customer services. The company offers Mixers, Divider, Ovens, Proofer, Molder, and Others.

Bühler AG

Bühler AG operates under the following business segments: Grains Food and Advanced Materials. The company offers Ovens, Mixers, Forming equipment, Molders, Sheeters, and Others.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates under the following business segments: Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The company offers Ovens, Mixers, Forming equipment, Molders, and Sheeters.

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Ovens and proofers

Mixers and blenders

Sheeters and molders

Dividers and rounders

Others

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Bread

Cookies and biscuits

Cakes and pastries

Other bakery products

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

