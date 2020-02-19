

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):



-Earnings: -$384.09 million in Q4 vs. $316.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.87 in Q4 vs. $3.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $120.38 million or $1.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $657.24 million in Q4 vs. $624.12 million in the same period last year.



