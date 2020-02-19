

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):



-Earnings: -$32.87 million in Q4 vs. -$33.06 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$82.86 million or -$0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.46 per share -Revenue: $454.09 million in Q4 vs. $309.89 million in the same period last year.



