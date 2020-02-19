

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $250.04 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $231.31 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.05 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $250.04 Mln. vs. $231.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.



