March Break Means Family Fun at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / March Break (March 13-22, 2020) is fast approaching, and the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto has the perfect offer for you and your family. Enjoy an affordable getaway with an exciting lineup of complimentary family-friendly activities that will keep the kids busy all week long.

Here are the top reasons to stay at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto during March Break:

Great Savings: Book the hotel's March Break offer by March 8 to unlock stays starting from $129/night including parking, with the option to add a second room for $99. This offer is valid for stays from March 12-22, 2020 and is fully pre-paid/non-refundable. Terms and conditions apply.

Unique Family Amenities: Upon arrival, make your way over to the Kid's Check-In, where kids can climb the stairs, ring the gong and receive a welcome gift. Located on the second floor, the Family Fun Zone includes the 130-ft indoor Corkscrew Waterslide, Family Pool, Club 33 Teen Lounge and Kid Centre, filled with arts, crafts and two resident bunnies.

Free Fun Activities: All week long, guests will have access to exclusive events and activities happening throughout the hotel, including video game tournaments, exotic animal shows, movie nights, a bouncy castle and the chance to win prizes. Head down to the lobby to enjoy popcorn, face painting and chat with CT the Robot. Kids can also enjoy a special dinner menu and chef-led pizza making classes for $5 each.

All week long, guests will have access to exclusive events and activities happening throughout the hotel, including video game tournaments, exotic animal shows, movie nights, a bouncy castle and the chance to win prizes. Head down to the lobby to enjoy popcorn, face painting and chat with CT the Robot. Kids can also enjoy a special dinner menu and chef-led pizza making classes for $5 each. Exclusive Attraction Discounts: Ask the hotel's concierge team about the Show Your Key and Save program. Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto's top attractions and have access to March Break activities around the city. Join the Textile Museum of Canada for free family drop-in activities such as exhibition scavenger hunts, then head over to the Royal Ontario Museum to experience the new Winnie-the-Pooh exhibit. Next up, discover animal powers and magnetic forces with Superhero Science at the Ontario Science Centre. For a full list of Toronto's happenings, take a look at Tourism Toronto's calendar of events.

Exclusive Attraction Discounts: Ask the hotel's concierge team about the Show Your Key and Save program. Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto's top attractions and have access to March Break activities around the city. Join the Textile Museum of Canada for free family drop-in activities such as exhibition scavenger hunts, then head over to the Royal Ontario Museum to experience the new Winnie-the-Pooh exhibit. Next up, discover animal powers and magnetic forces with Superhero Science at the Ontario Science Centre. For a full list of Toronto's happenings, take a look at Tourism Toronto's calendar of events. Other Great Offers:

Winter Wanderer Sale: Exploring the city just got easier! Save 15% on one night stays and 25% on two night stays. Weekend getaways from $132/night (one night) or from $116/night (two nights). Valid for stays until March 31, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Weekend packages : As if you need more of a reason to countdown to the weekend. Take your pick between four packages: breakfast, cookies, pizza or parking. Packages starting from $145/night. Terms and conditions apply.

Earn up to 4X the Aeroplan® Miles: Stay two or more nights and earn up to 3000 miles! This offer is valid for stays until April 30, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Stay two or more nights and earn up to 3000 miles! This offer is valid for stays until April 30, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools - including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

