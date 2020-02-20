Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa Set To Debut With Unbelievable Introductory Offer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts invites guests to celebrate the highly anticipated opening of Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa on March 1, 2020 with unbelievable savings. Those who book the "Cut The Ribbon With Us" introductory offer will receive 70% off a five-night stay, plus $600 in resort credits.



This offer is the perfect way for friends and family to visit the picturesque island of Grenada where scenic mountains, magical waterfalls and captivating historical sites provide plenty of opportunities for adventure. Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa offers a luxurious vacation experience with suites adorned with rain showers and handcrafted DreamBed mattresses, plus an innovative and exciting kids club program and four gourmet restaurants.

Located beachfront on Tamarind Bay, the brand-new All-in Luxury resort will feature 269 modern rooms and suites. Along with its desirable location offering direct access to two of the island's most inviting white-sand beaches, guests can also look forward to 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, All-in Connectivity offering free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a world-class spa and more.

To learn more about Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa or to book the introductory offer, please click here (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-grenada/promotions/introductory-offer).

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba and coming soon the spice island of the Caribbean, Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

media@bluediamondresorts.com (mailto:media@bluediamondresorts.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/894e0ea7-2d15-4a91-af51-753cdcd5bd4e (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/894e0ea7-2d15-4a91-af51-753cdcd5bd4e)