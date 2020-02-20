

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, while the safe-haven yen weakened amid easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and on hopes of further stimulus measures by China to support its economy.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 324.19 points or 1.39 percent to 23,724.89, after touching a high of 23,806.56 earlier. Japanese stocks closed higher on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising more than 3 percent and Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding 0.6 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.6 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising more than 2 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 3 percent and Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is gaining almost 4 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, TDK Corp., Oji Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT are higher by more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Tokyo Tatemono and Nippon Steel are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final January figures for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday amid easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January. A rebound by shares of tech giant Apple also generated some positive sentiment. On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by much more than anticipated in the month of January.



The Dow rose 115.84 points or 0.4 percent to 29,348.03, the Nasdaq advanced 84.44 points or 0.9 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.86 points or 0.5 percent to 3,386.15.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. WTI crude for March ended up $1.24, or about 2.4 percent, at $53.29 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX