A Revolutionary Insulation Material Y-Warm Has Been Successfully Developed

BEIJING,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Recently, a new insulation material Y-Warm has received the Top 10 Award in ISPO Textrends 2021/22 in the 50th ISPO Munich, which has attracted tremendous attention.

According to CTO Mr. Feipeng Zhang, Y-Warm is a revolutionary insulation material due to its unique combined features. The application of Y-Warm in relevant fields can reduce the carbon emission, be more energy-efficient, more environmentally-friendly and more animal-friendly.

Y-Warm, which consists of environmentally-friendly functional polymer materials and polyester substrates, is a soft and easy-handling material. The thermal conductivity of Y-Warm has been tested with existing methods, as shown in the following table. Obviously, Y-Warm shows an outstanding performance in thermal insulation, with a thermal conductivity at the range of 0.00824 to 0.026 obtained by different testing methods.

The second unique combined feature of Y-Warm is being light, thin, moisture-permeable and quick-drying, which is extremely critical for many application fields. The thickness of Y-Warm is ca. 0.67 mm with the width of 1.5 m. The weight is 43 g/m2.

The next question for Y-Warm with such an excellent united performance will be followed by the safety issues and environmental concerns. CTO Mr. Feipeng Zhong has revealed that the production of Y-Warm is under an aqueous system and the only exhaust is water vapor which can be recycled. The application of Y-Warm in clothing can replace conventional down, therefore reduce the harm to animals and create a more animal-friendly harmonious environment. The volatile organic compound (VOC) of Y-Warm cannot be detected. The antimicrobial test shows that Y-Warm meets the AAA level. To access more tests for safety and environmental issues, please visit http://en.y-warm.com .

Y-Warm can be applied in the temperature range of -50 oC to 150 oC and in the fields such as clothing, outdoors, insulation in constructions/transportation and so on. This product is bringing more opportunities and creativities in clothing and other relevant fields.

