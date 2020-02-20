

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence decline slowed in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to minus 2 in February from minus 3 in January. A similar reading was seen in December.



Nonetheless, the consumer confidence index has remained above the 20-year average of minus 5 points.



The economic climate sub-index rose to minus 5 in February from minus 7 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy increased to 1.



Households' assessment regarding their financial situation for the next 12 months improved. However, consumers felt that it is favorable to make large purchases.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth increased in December with higher purchases of home furnishing, electrical appliances, and cars.



Consumer spending grew 2.9 percent annually in December, after a 1.4 percent increase in November. This was the highest since July 2018, when it was 3.0 percent.



