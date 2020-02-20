Heijmans NV: Heijmans: strong rise in profit in 2019, resumes dividend pay-out

Highlights

Underlying EBITDA* rises by 26% to € 54 million;

Net profit 50% higher at € 30 million in 2019 (2018: € 20 million);

Order book increases by more than € 100 million to € 2.1 billion;

Continued improvement in balance sheet: higher solvency, lower net debt;

Heijmans resumes dividend pay-out at € 0.28 per share;

Outlook 2020: comparable level to 2019

Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans: "Last year was a good year for Heijmans in financial terms. We more than met our expectations; all our business areas contributed to our positive results. We have made some adjustments at our infra and non-residential building business areas in recent years and we are now clearly enjoying the fruits of those measures. On the basis of its improved profitability, Heijmans proposes to resume the payment of a dividend at a level of € 0.28 per share. We are disappointed with our performance on the safety front. Despite all the efforts we have put into our GO safety programme, an employee died on one of our projects. Safety remains our highest priority. We work safely or we do not work at all. Last year, the sector was impacted by PFAS and nitrogen.These developments had the greatest impact on our regional infra projects, but have so far had a limited impact on the rest of our activities. The lack of major tenders in the Infra market is worrying, and consequently we are concerned about the infra sector in the longer term - around 2021. It is important for the Netherlands that measures are taken soon to prevent any further decline in the infra market in the longer term.Despite this uncertainty, Heijmans is looking forward to 2020 with confidence."

The Heijmans Executive Board will explain the results published for 2019, during a press conference and analyst meetingtoday 20 February 2020. The agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 15 April of this year will be available on the Heijmans website from 4 March.

Heijmans will publish its 2019 annual report and financial statements (in Dutch) no later than 24 February 2020. This press release has also been published in Dutch. In the event of any discrepancies between the original Dutch press release and this English translation, the Dutch version will prevail. The financial statements in this press release have not been audited.

