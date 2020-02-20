

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open on a cautious note Thursday as virus cases rose in South Korea and Japan, offsetting hopes of further stimulus in China.



There were over 70 confirmed cases in Japan as of Wednesday, the third highest number after China, while South Korea reported 31 new cases of the new coronavirus today, bringing the total number of infections here to 82.



China's central Hubei province reported 349 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 25. The death toll rose by 108, down from 132 the previous day.



Asian markets are trading mostly higher after the People's Bank of China cut its benchmark one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points, as anticipated, adding to a slew of fiscal and monetary measures in recent weeks aimed at mitigating the economic damage.



Oil prices rose to extend gains from the previous session, while gold eased from its highest in nearly seven years and the yen held near a nine-month low versus the dollar.



Global economy is set for a fragile and shallow recovery and the coronavirus outbreak in China is posing a new threat to the outlook, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday.



'Global growth appears to be bottoming out, but the projected recovery is fragile,' the lender said in a surveillance note for the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting to be held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on February 22-23.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as Apple shares rebounded, Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January and the latest FOMC meeting minutes signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent and half a percent respectively to reach fresh record closing highs.



European markets ended higher on Wednesday amid hopes that the damage from the coronavirus outbreak will be short-lived.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX