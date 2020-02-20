BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



20 February 2020

5 pence

20 February 2020

20 February 2020

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 174,227,197 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 18,784,645 ordinary shares in treasury.Shareholders should use as the denominator 174,227,197 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.Contact:C DriscollCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedDate: