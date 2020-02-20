

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, German producer prices for January and GfK consumer confidence index for March are due.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. The euro fell against the greenback and the pound but held steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 120.35 against the yen, 0.8361 against the pound, 1.0618 against the franc and 1.0790 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

