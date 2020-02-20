Zurich -- 20 February 2020 -- Amun AG is delighted to welcome Sina Meier as the new Head of Business Development for Switzerland to its team. Sina joins Amun from her previous role at Credit Agricole next bank (Suisse) SA, where she was heading the business development for the Swiss-German and French-speaking part of Switzerland. During her extensive career, which spans over 25 years in the Swiss banking sector, Sina has held many positions within major financial institutions like Credit Agricole Indosuez, Clariden Leu and UBS. Sina was instrumental in the development of international High-Net-Worth Individuals as well as institutional investors in the Swiss market. Her expertise in the Swiss private banking and Swiss retail banking industry will allow Amun to further expand its mission to bridge the gap between the traditional financial world and the crypto industry in Switzerland. Sina's hire comes at a crucial point when Amun is expanding its scope to offer not only institutional-grade investment products in Switzerland and Europe but also to High-Net-Worth Individuals who have an appetite in crypto vehicles. Last month, Amun complemented its existing suite of crypto ETPs with the launch of the 21Shares Inverse Bitcoin ETP (SBTC) to equip both retail and institutional investors with secure and simple investment instruments to capitalize on the inherent volatility of the crypto market in a regulated environment. "As a Swiss issuer of passive investment trackers for digital assets, Switzerland is and has always been the focal point of our attention. We have seen a rise in institutional demand for crypto products in Europe and Switzerland and Sina's wealth of experience in the Swiss institutional market will be invaluable in our mission to bring professionally structured investment products with digital assets as underlyings to the Swiss investors. We are delighted to welcome her to the team." Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun AG says "Her experience and knowledge will play an important role in successfully driving our next phase of development and will be instrumental in further reinforcing our efforts to build a solid client base in Switzerland." Amun has been at the forefront of innovation in the crypto finance space since the launch of the first fully-collateralized, listed crypto basket ETP (HODL) in November 2018. Since then, Amun listed a total of 11 crypto investment trackers on the SIX Swiss Exchange with additional share classes in CHF and EUR on BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. The Amun crypto ETPs -- newly branded under the 21Shares banner -- not only provide retail and institutional investors with access to the overall crypto market, but also allows them to earn income through staking products such as the Tezos ETP and profit from adverse price movements in Bitcoin through the SBTC ETP. For 2020, Amun AG plans to continue to innovate and bring innovative investment products to the Swiss and European market. About Amun Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence, security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by Amun now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs: the Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), Amun Bitcoin ETP (ABTC:SW), Amun Ethereum ETP (AETH:SW), Amun XRP ETP (AXRP:SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW) and Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, and EUR. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $70 million in AuM. Press Contact Amun Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 86 60 press@amun.com Disclaimer This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Amun AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zARFxp5e1_lWHjuWIDfdsWlgtJ6ekL7nXUKD9dGwqCWYODxTo7C-IxyqJs7KY4lJ15jdyQv9ek9SnQkJtrVmLQ== www.amun.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Amun AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. In accordance with article 109 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance, the Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2019 (the "Base Prospectus") and the Final Terms for SBTC dated 22 January 2020 (the "Final Terms", and together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus") have been prepared in compliance with articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, as such articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of the FinSA, and the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange in their version in force as of January 1, 2020. Consequently, the Prospectus has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by a Swiss review body pursuant to article 51 of the FinSA, and does not comply with the disclosure requirements applicable to a prospectus approved by such a review body under the FinSA. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)