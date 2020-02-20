Satipharm initiates clinical research into the use of CBD for relief from menopause symptoms

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Health and wellness company Satipharm Ltd. ("Satipharm" or the "Company") has initiated clinical research into the use of CBD for relief from menopause symptoms. Following the successful completion of its Phase II clinical trial demonstrating that Satipharm CBD capsules reduced seizures in children with treatment-resistant epilepsy by an average 73%, the company is now turning its attention to perimenopause and menopause.

Utilizing Satipharm's Advanced CBD capsules with Gelpell delivery technology, manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP"), the aim of the clinical research is to demonstrate that Satipharm's patented CBD formulation will provide significant relief from symptoms associated with these physiological changes.

Jonathan Hartshorn, CEO of Satipharm, commented "providing clinical evidence to our customers, on which they can base their health decisions, is a priority focus for Satipharm. Following the success of our Phase II clinical trial in epilepsy, we have been identifying new areas of research to advance the understanding of CBD. We are seeing increasing evidence that CBD is beneficial to women seeking relief from perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms which warrants further clinical investigation."

Perimenopause for most women starts between the ages of 42 - 52, and can cause a number of undesirable symptoms, including:

irregular menstrual cycles

hot flushes

night sweats

fatigue

sleep issues

mood swings

Satipharm wants to hear from perimenopausal and menopausal women in the UK and Ireland who are already taking CBD or who wish to try CBD for symptom relief. For more information or to participate in the research visit https://satipharm.com/pages/cbd-and-menopause.

About Satipharm Advanced CBD Capsules

Satipharm Advanced CBD capsules are powered by Gelpell delivery technology, which embeds CBD within seamless micro-beads. These Gelpell beads provide a clinically proven high level of bioavailability* which ensures over three times more CBD reaches the body than the equivalent dose of CBD oil. Satipharm Advanced CBD capsules are manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) which ensures the product meets the highest quality and safety standards.

About Satipharm

Satipharm is a health and wellness company, specialising in the development of cannabinoid-based products and focusing on clinical evidence-based recommendations to customers and patients. The Company's mission is to deliver the highest quality products designed specifically for the needs of its consumers.

Notes to editor: *Bioavailability - is the proportion of a consumed substance which enters the bloodstream when introduced to the body and so is able to have an active effect on the body. A substance (such as CBD oil) may be readily absorbed but undergo significant metabolism by the liver before the active cannabinoids reach the circulation, thereby reducing its effect in the body.

Matthew Gavin, Satipharm, Email: mgavin@satipharm.com