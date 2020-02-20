

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax increased 19 percent to 259.3 million pounds from 218.0 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share climbed 28.3 percent to 202.2 pence from 157.6 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 247.4 million pounds, compared to 241.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 168.0 pence, compared to 164.9 pence last year.



Sales were 1.63 billion pounds, up 1.7 percent from 1.60 billion pounds a year ago. On an organic, constant currency like-for-like basis, sales edged up 0.4 percent.



Further, the Board is proposing to pay a final dividend of 43.2 pence per share, higher than last year's 40.5 pence. This gives a total dividend of 65.1 pence per share for the year, an increase of 6.7 percent.



In addition, Spectris is proposing to return 175 million pounds to shareholders via a special dividend, combined with a share consolidation.



A special dividend of 150 pence per existing ordinary share is proposed.



Looking ahead, Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said, 'Absent a material impact from coronavirus, for 2020, we anticipate that markets will remain challenging in the first half with a recovery only currently forecasted to emerge later in the year. We expect limited top-line growth and will, therefore, continue to concentrate on self-help initiatives to drive further cost-efficiency and ensure a more resilient and profitable business.'



In London, Spectris shares were trading at 2,868 pence, up 4.82 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPECTRIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de