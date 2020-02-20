American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Announces up to 99.72% Purity from Recycling Test Results on Electric Vehicle Battery Materials from U.S. Department of Energy Critical Materials Institute Project

Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese Products Generated from Disassembled Electric Vehicle Battery Packs Supplied by a Critical Materials Institute Team Member

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC US:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analysis results for the Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese products generated from disassembled electric vehicle battery packs supplied by a Critical Materials Institute (CMI) Team Member. The initiative is in regards to AMY's previously announced partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on a multi-year project that focuses on creating a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

The Company's independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, generated recycled products with purities of 98.91%, 99.72% and 99.27%.

The CMI project, formally titled "Lithium-Ion Battery Disassembly, Remanufacturing, and Lithium & Cobalt Recovery Project," focuses on research, development and demonstration of novel methods that maximize value recovery from lithium-ion battery stacks, modules and cells by reuse, remanufacturing, and materials recovery.

The project is under the aegis of the Critical Materials Institute, an Energy Innovation Hub led by Ames Laboratory and supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

