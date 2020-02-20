

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence decreased in February, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 57.3 in February from 58.8 in January.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months decreased to 76.8 in February from 79.5 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation for the next 12 months fell to 75.9 in February from 77.4 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 53.8 from 56.8 in January.



Meanwhile, the probability of saving indicator rose to 23.8 from 21.6 a month ago.



