Diversified Gas and Oil (DGO) has announced its Q319 and Q419 production, which averaged 91.1kboed and 96.3kboed in each quarter. DGO's Smarter Well Management programme continues to offset the company's Legacy assets' natural declines, delivering Q419 average production above 70kboed. DGO also presented an updated hedging book that covers c 85% of its natural gas production for 2020 at an average price of c $2.70/mmBtu. Hedging has been part of DGO's strategy, and the company reaffirms its focus on opportunities to increase its hedging and protect future cash flows from natural gas price decreases. The company's share buyback programme is ongoing. We update our valuation to 150.6p/share, from 157.2p/share (-4%), affected by a decrease in short-term gas price assumptions compared to our last note.

