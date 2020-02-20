

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence fell in February after rising in the preceding month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 3.3 in February from 4.5 in January. In December, consumer confidence was 2.5.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 15.0 in February from 12.0 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting past the past personal financial situation fell to 7.0 in February from 7.4 in the prior month.



Household's assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to minus 1.4 in February from minus 0.9 in January.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to 5.5 in February from 9.1 in the prior month.



The consumer were more negative toward the big purchases in February as the index fell to minus 9.8 from minus 5.4 in the previous month.



