The Syndicate to List Chainlink (LINK)

Crypto.com Exchange to list LINK with a 500,000 USD allocation at 50% OFF for CRO stakers

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com is pleased to announce the listing of Chainlink (LINK) on The Syndicate platform. All Crypto.com token (CRO) token stakers will be able to participate in a discounted sale event for 500,000 USD worth of LINK at 50% off. The listing event will commence on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 on the Crypto.com Exchange.

Sale Amount & Subscription Price:

Total LINK token Supply: $500,000 USD worth of LINK token

worth of LINK token Discount rate: 50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown below:

CRO Staked 10,000 50,000 100,000 500,000 1,000,000 5,000,000 50,000,000 Maximum allocation* (in CRO) $1,000 USD (˜17,000 CRO) $2,000 USD (˜34,000 CRO) $5,000 USD (˜85,000 CRO) $15,000 USD (˜255,000 CRO) $25,000 USD (˜425,000 CRO) $100,000 USD (˜1,700,000 CRO) $200,000 USD (˜3,400,000 CRO)

*The maximum allocation in CRO stated in the table above is indicative and for reference only. Please visit crypto.com/exchange/syndicate on the listing day to view the final maximum allocation.

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for LINK tokens by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum allocation.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for LINK tokens in the listing event

Listing Event Timeline:

Syndicate Allocation Distribution: Listing event participants will receive their finalised LINK token allocation at Distribution Time. If the total contributed amount for the listing event is above the total discounted allocation, each individual participant's final LINK token allocation will be calculated as follows:

Notes :

LINK token will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 with the following trading pairs: LINK/BTC, LINK/USDT and LINK/CRO. Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

For details, refer to our FAQ here.

Not yet a Crypto.com Exchange user?

Sign up for the Crypto.com Exchange today, stake CRO to participate in the discounted LINK sale! Stay tuned for more exciting listing events on The Syndicate!

We are now accepting applications for digital assets to be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange through The Syndicate. Click here to have your project listed!

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092996/Photo_1_The_Syndicate_Welcomes_LINK.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092997/Photo_2_Max_allocation_in_CRO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092998/Photo_3_Syndicate_Timeline.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092999/Photo_4_User_Final_Allocation.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg