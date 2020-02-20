

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices rose unexpectedly in January, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease seen in December. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



Among the components, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 3.6 percent annually in January and those of durable consumer goods and capital goods rose by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods and energy declined by 1.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



