Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
20.02.2020 | 11:04
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet -January 2020

PR Newswire

London, February 20

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Monthly Newsletter

20 February 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of January 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093029/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2020_01__pd.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited

