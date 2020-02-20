CARMEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Small-Cap Institute, Inc. (SCI), a first-of-its-kind online education community exclusively for officers and directors of publicly-traded companies, today announced a board diversity initiative designed to educate small-cap boards about how to efficiently locate board candidates with greater thought diversity.

"As experienced investors know well, boards that are comprised of directors with greater thought diversity are more likely to outperform homogenous boards," said David Scher, SCI's founder. "Unfortunately, many small-cap companies can't afford to use executive search firms and don't know where to find great women, minorities, and US veterans for their boards. So, we decided to solve the problem, for free."

SCI's Diversity Report will catalog the organizations in the United States focused on finding board seats for women, minorities, and US veterans. To be included in that report, all relevant organizations should send an email to: boarddiversity@smallcapinstitute.com.

The Diversity Report will be available to Small-Cap Institute, Inc. members on the company's website. SCI membership is only available to officers and directors of public companies, and it is free to join.

About Small-Cap Institute, Inc.

Small-Cap Institute, Inc. is the first and only community exclusively for small-cap executives and board members. The platform is made up of a knowledge library focused on providing objective answers to the problems small-cap leaders face daily, as well as an interactive discussion forum where members can ask questions and share insights with one another. For more information, visit www.smallcapinstitute.com.

For more information contact David Scher at david@smallcapinstitute.com

SOURCE: Small-Cap Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577106/Small-Cap-Institute-Inc-Announces-Unique-Board-Diversity-Initiative