Polycarbonates find many applications in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, optical media, consumer medical, automotive, packaging, and others. This is because polycarbonates exhibit high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and they are lightweight and highly durable. For instance, in the automotive industry, polycarbonate resins are used in the manufacture of bumpers, side mirrors, wheel covers, door handles, center console, instrument panel, and others. Acetone is widely used in the manufacture of polycarbonates. Therefore, the rising demand for polycarbonates in many such end-user applications will fuel the growth of the global acetone market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Acetone Market: Increasing Adoption of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives

Methyl methacrylate adhesives are widely used in various end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, construction, marine, aerospace, and others. This is because methyl methacrylate adhesives ensure a strong bond between dissimilar materials such as plastics and metals with different flexibilities. Methyl methacrylate is manufactured through the acetone cyanohydrin process by the condensation of hydrogen cyanide and acetone. Therefore, the increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives is expected to boost the growth of the global acetone market during the forecast period.

"Increasing use of acetone in coating and solvent applications and the rising penetration of personal care products in emerging markets will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Acetone Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global acetone market by end-user (industrial sector, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to factors such as growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development in the region.

