G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play mahjong solitaire game, Jewels of Mahjong, now available globally in the Apple App Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

Jewels of Mahjong features hundreds of tile-matching levels with the aim of restoring and reconstructing a Roman Empire settlement. In this game, players can enjoy a combination of innovative gameplay and adventurous captivating storyline full of twists and turns surrounded by scenic historical buildings and landmarks inspired by Ancient Rome.

As with all new G5 games, Jewels of Mahjong will have the G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Jewels of Rome, Homicide Squad, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls .

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

